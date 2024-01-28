Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $20.94 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $20,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Elevance Health by 22.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.60.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $483.80. 1,272,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,074. The stock has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $508.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $475.00 and a 200-day moving average of $461.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 3.49%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

