Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in APA were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 8,888.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 549,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,587,000 after purchasing an additional 543,438 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in APA by 1,527.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 921,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after buying an additional 865,026 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in APA by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 817,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,584,000 after buying an additional 179,028 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in APA by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.11. 4,159,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,473,639. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.70. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APA. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APA

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.