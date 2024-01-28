Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $7.56 Million Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $7.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $361.36. 503,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,453. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.95 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $350.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.80%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

