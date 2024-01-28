Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $8.28 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,305 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Atmos Energy worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATO. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ATO stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $113.70. 799,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,382. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.56 and a 200 day moving average of $114.22. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.53%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

