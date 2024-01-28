Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 13,097 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,510 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Intel by 21.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in Intel by 5.1% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intel by 26.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 11.9 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,665,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,657,656. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a PE ratio of 111.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

