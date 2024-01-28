Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of NVR worth $19,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.3% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total value of $6,177,286.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,450 shares in the company, valued at $62,983,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total transaction of $6,177,286.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,983,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,682 shares of company stock worth $59,306,762. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR stock traded up $16.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7,035.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,302. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6,777.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6,322.26. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,988.99 and a 52 week high of $7,423.73.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

