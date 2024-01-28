Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $12,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.82.

Atlassian Trading Up 1.4 %

Atlassian stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,915. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.65 and a 200-day moving average of $200.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of -126.42 and a beta of 0.71. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $254.09.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 181,599 shares in the company, valued at $33,590,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $1,416,710.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,168,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,799 shares of company stock worth $65,566,637 in the last ninety days. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

