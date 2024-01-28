Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FDX stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $251.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,556. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.08. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $183.59 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.93.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

