Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 1,110 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,735. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.35. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.99, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.67.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at $38,252,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.60.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

