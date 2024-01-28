Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 39,352 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 39,352 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 100,784.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,738,765,000 after buying an additional 260,195,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in BorgWarner by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,449,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,075,000 after purchasing an additional 357,259 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,719,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $352,017,000 after acquiring an additional 106,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,142,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $349,358,000 after acquiring an additional 51,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWA traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BWA. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

