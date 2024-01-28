Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 4,707 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,707 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $10,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMS shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.62.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS Energy stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.39. 1,865,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $64.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average is $56.92.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,387,470 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

