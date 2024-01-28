Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,550 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southern were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,313,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 50,897 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its stake in Southern by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,990,868.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,099 shares of company stock worth $2,458,476 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SO traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $69.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,987,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,881. The company has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.16. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Southern

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.