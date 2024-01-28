Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Invitation Homes by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on INVH. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of INVH stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $33.25. 2,685,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,389. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.96. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $617.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.77%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

