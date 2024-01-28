Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,041 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Loews worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in L. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Loews by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $571,032.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, Director Anthony Welters sold 715 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $50,164.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $3,380,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.78. 1,194,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,337. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.58. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

