Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19,394 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $15,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.11. The stock had a trading volume of 287,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,801. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.93. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.44 and a 1-year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,907,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,907,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,469,966 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.