Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.27.

ITW stock opened at $262.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.95. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $265.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

