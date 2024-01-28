Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $140.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,810. Illumina has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $238.55. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75, a PEG ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Illumina by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Illumina by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

