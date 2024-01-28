Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives C$86.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$85.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$110.00 to C$89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$77.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$76.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$76.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$60.19 and a 1 year high of C$85.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.46 by C$0.30. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of C$13.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 8.3791946 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

