Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,289 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $13,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Incyte by 49.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Incyte by 132.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Incyte by 1,458.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $42,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Down 0.5 %

INCY stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.64. 1,030,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,994. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $86.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Incyte had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $919.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.32 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.