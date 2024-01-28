IndiGG Price Hits $0.0223 on Top Exchanges (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Over the last seven days, IndiGG has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $20,431.62 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

