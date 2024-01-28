Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

INFY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.95.

Infosys stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,696,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,141,116. The firm has a market cap of $83.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55. Infosys has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.37.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

