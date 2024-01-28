InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Plans Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:ICAP)

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th.

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ICAP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.56. 11,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,295. InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $50.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 1.22% of InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF

The InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (ICAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to global stocks that pay dividends during normal market conditions. The fund seeks to maximize income and pursue total return. ICAP was launched on Dec 29, 2021 and is managed by InfraCap.

