InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCAP) Announces $0.18 Dividend

InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SCAP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCAP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.86. 1,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384. InfraCap Small Cap Income ETF has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.09.

