Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY) Stock Holdings Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,441.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

BATS:BMAY opened at $34.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

