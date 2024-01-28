Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 1.12% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 9.6% in the third quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 61,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.1% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 20.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of KAPR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,917 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.