Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.22.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20. Insmed has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $32.00.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Insmed will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $395,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Insmed news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $34,216.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $395,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,791. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 7.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,224,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Insmed by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,358,000 after buying an additional 429,664 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,327,000 after buying an additional 307,913 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in Insmed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,889,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,416,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 15.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,433,000 after purchasing an additional 579,241 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

