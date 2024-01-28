Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,900 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 255,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 245.3 days.

Shares of IFCZF stock remained flat at $154.61 on Friday. 9,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022. Intact Financial has a one year low of $132.66 and a one year high of $157.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.44.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

