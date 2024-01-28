Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,900 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the December 31st total of 255,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 245.3 days.
Intact Financial Price Performance
Shares of IFCZF stock remained flat at $154.61 on Friday. 9,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,022. Intact Financial has a one year low of $132.66 and a one year high of $157.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.44.
About Intact Financial
