Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,683 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.5% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 11.9 %

INTC opened at $43.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.93, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.39. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

