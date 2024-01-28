Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on INTC. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.72.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 127,665,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,657,656. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.93, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

