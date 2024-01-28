Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Posts Earnings Results

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Intel updated its Q1 guidance to $0.13 EPS.

Intel Trading Down 11.9 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a PE ratio of 111.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,941,231 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836,219 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $626,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

