International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $179.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $3.01 on Thursday, hitting $187.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,895,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,999. The company has a market cap of $171.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $196.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.15 and its 200 day moving average is $150.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.66%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

