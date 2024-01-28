Internet Computer Price Up 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $12.53 or 0.00029522 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $5.72 billion and $125.29 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00084859 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00022443 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007043 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000889 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 513,896,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,480,804 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.