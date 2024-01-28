Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

IIP.UN opened at C$13.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 1.04. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$11.43 and a 1-year high of C$15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IIP.UN shares. Laurentian set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total transaction of C$90,337.50. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

