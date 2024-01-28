Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

IIP.UN opened at C$13.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.65. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$11.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,500 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total transaction of C$90,337.50. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Laurentian set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.05.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

