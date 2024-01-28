InterRent REIT (IIP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 15th

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
InterRent REIT Price Performance
InterRent REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19.
InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.52). The business had revenue of C$59.25 million for the quarter.
About InterRent REIT
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
