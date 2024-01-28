Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) PT Raised to $700.00 at KeyCorp

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $670.00 to $700.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.83.

Intuit stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $641.36. The stock had a trading volume of 770,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,104. Intuit has a one year low of $384.05 and a one year high of $649.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $600.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,873 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

