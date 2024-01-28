Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Increased to $430.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $371.60.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $374.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,144,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,510. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $334.71 and a 200 day moving average of $311.32. The company has a market capitalization of $131.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.51, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $384.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,230 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

