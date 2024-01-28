Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Inuvo Price Performance
Shares of Inuvo stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.44. 406,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.33. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 17.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inuvo
Inuvo Company Profile
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
