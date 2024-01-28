Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Inuvo stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.44. 406,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.33. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 17.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Inuvo by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Inuvo by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Inuvo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Inuvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inuvo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,330,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 699,625 shares in the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

