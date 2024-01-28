Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 403,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,346 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 151,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 26,006 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 119.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 139,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.45 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $20.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0622 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

