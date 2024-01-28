Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Acquired by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 285,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after buying an additional 238,242 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $933,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 508.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,348,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after buying an additional 1,126,924 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
BSCR opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.01. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.56.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
