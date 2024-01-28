Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the December 31st total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMT. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 62,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMT stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.77. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $23.67.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.0522 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

