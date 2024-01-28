Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Up 37.6% in January

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMV. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,204.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSMV opened at $21.34 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.0527 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

