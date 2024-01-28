Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 103,709 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 22.0% of AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $82,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% during the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.54 on Friday, reaching $423.81. 37,137,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,956,096. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $403.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.81. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $285.19 and a fifty-two week high of $429.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.