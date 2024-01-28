Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IONS. Bank of America raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,557. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.47.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.02). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.50% and a negative net margin of 66.34%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 8,683 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $437,796.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,673.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Onaiza Cadoret-Manier sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $280,536.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,700.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 8,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $437,796.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,673.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,769 shares of company stock worth $9,736,203 over the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $39,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

