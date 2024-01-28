IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.20. 1,349,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,938. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.52. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.28.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.13 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 3.56%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total transaction of $756,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,246,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,539,739.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,434,523 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter worth about $35,901,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth about $30,069,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after acquiring an additional 270,190 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 83.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 578,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,474,000 after acquiring an additional 263,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 137.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,291,000 after buying an additional 222,900 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

