IQE (LON:IQE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.06

IQE plc (LON:IQE – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 19.06 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 22.50 ($0.29). IQE shares last traded at GBX 21.35 ($0.27), with a volume of 3,954,889 shares changing hands.

IQE Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £205.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.27.

Get IQE alerts:

Insider Activity at IQE

In other IQE news, insider Americo Lemos acquired 1,367,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £232,392.04 ($295,288.49). 14.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.