IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Barclays

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.31.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $216.09. 1,040,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 5,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

