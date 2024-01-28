Ironveld (LON:IRON) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.17

Shares of Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00), with a volume of 5884275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Ironveld Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of £6.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.21.

About Ironveld

Ironveld Plc, an exploration and development company, engages in mining, exploring, processing, and smelting vanadiferous and titaniferous magnite. The company owns an interest in the iron, vanadium, and titanium project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

Featured Stories

