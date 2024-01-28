iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,310,000 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the December 31st total of 17,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,685,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Institutional Trading of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $82.12. 4,654,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,350,049. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.28.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.