iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,310,000 shares, an increase of 36.6% from the December 31st total of 17,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,685,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $82.12. 4,654,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,350,049. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.28.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

