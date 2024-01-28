iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Boosted by Widmann Financial Services Inc.

Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 6.3% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,697,000 after buying an additional 472,382 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,749,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $69.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $102.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

